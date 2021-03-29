Stole underwear from Penneys - Suspended sentence at Kilkenny Court

Stealing ladies’ underwear from Penneys has resulted in a suspended prison sentence.



Kilkenny District Court heard evidence that on August 7 last, at 1.55pm, security stopped a woman who left Penneys with four packets of ladies underwear, valued at €28, without paying. The property was recovered.



Nancy McDonagh, 14 Lord Edward Street, Kilkenny, pleaded guilty to the theft charge. She had no previous convictions, solicitor Chris Hogan said.



Ms McDonagh is 21. She was in the care of the state from an early stage and when she left foster care she entered into a relationship where she suffered a huge amount of domestic violence, the solicitor said.



His client has broken up with that person, has moved on and secured her own accommodation. She previously worked as a waitress and in a take away and is now applying for jobs. She is hoping to go on to further education and is anxious to avoid a conviction, Mr Hogan said.



Judge Geraldine Carthy said it was too late to avoid a conviction, as the case had been remanded on seven occasions. Ms McDonagh was convicted and sentenced to two months in prison, suspended for 12 months.