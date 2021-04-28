Uninsured driver parked in disabled space outside Kilkenny Garda station

A man who parked in a disabled space outside Kilkenny Garda Station, has been convicted of driving without a licence or insurance.



On January 17, 2020, a sergeant was in his office at Kilkenny Garda Station when he observed a car approach and park in a disabled space, then the driver ran into the station.



The driver was Przemslaw Kasiedczak, 9 Vicar Street, Kilkenny. The sergeant spoke to him and Mr Kasiedczak said he did not have insurance.

The car was seized.



Mr Kasiedczak had eight previous convictions for road traffic offences.

Solicitor Ed Hughes said his client accepted he drove while disqualified. He had driven the car for a very short distance after it broke down and he got in to try and start it.



Judge Geraldine Carthy convicted Mr Kasiedczak of driving without insurance and imposed a fine of €1,000. He was also disqualified from driving for four years. Driving without a license was taken into consideration.