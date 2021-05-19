Midlands Gardaí investigating weekend farm thefts
Pictured is the 4 wheel John Deere Gator stolen which also had two glass doors fitted.
Gardaí need the public's help in tracing vehicles stolen over the weekend on both sides of the Laois Offaly divisional border
The guards issued a statement on Monday, May 17 after the thefts.
"We are investigating a number of thefts from rural locations around our division overnight. Thefts in Borris in Ossory (Jeep), a trailer and diesel in Clonaslee and a John Deere Gator 4 wheel in Cadamstown. Report any sheds in area you may have concerns about," said gardaí.
They added that the four-wheel John Deere Gator which was stolen also had two glass doors fitted.
Gardaí with information can contact any station in the division.
