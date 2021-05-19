Motorcyclist arrested with court date to follow after 'dangerously' overtaking in midlands

Gardaí have arrested a motorcyclist following a dangerous incident in the midlands.

Westmeath Roads Policing Unit caught the motorcyclist dangerously overtaking a car on a continuous white line.

Further checks using the Mobility App revealed the motorist was previously disqualified.

The rider was arrested with court proceedings to follow.

In a post on Twitter, Gardaí said: "This motorcyclist dangerously overtook a car on a continuous white line and was stopped by Westmeath RPU.

"Check on mobility phone showed rider previously disqualified.

"Rider arrested and brought to station for charge and court date."