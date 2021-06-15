Jury hears about the operation of the incident room in Kildare murder investigation

The jury in the trial of a murder accused, who killed a 20-year-old man with a baseball bat, has heard details about the running of the incident room during the garda investigation.

Detective Garda Christine Brady was giving evidence at the Central Criminal Court yesterday (Monday) in the trial of a 49-year-old man, charged with murdering Joseph Dunne in Co. Kildare seven years ago.

Zoltan Almasi, a Serbian-born man with an address at Harbour View, Naas, has pleaded not (NOT) guilty to murder but guilty to Mr Dunne’s manslaughter at Harbour View on May 16 2014.

Caroline Biggs SC, prosecuting, told the jury in her opening speech that Mr Dunne had walked by Mr Almasi’s Mercedes van parked outside his home that night and had hit the van as he passed. Mr Almasi then came out of his house with a baseball bat.

D Gda Brady testified that she was the incident room coordinator during the investigation. She was involved in setting up ‘The Jobs Book’, which detailed the 143 tasks that were assigned to different officers.

One of these involved her searching for any records of Mr Almasi contacting the gardai over the previous three years or so.

She found one record from an evening in April 2013: “Youths in back garden,” it read.

She said that this job entailed her reviewing 55,000 pages of information ‘one by one’.

Barra McGrory QC, defending, cross examined her about a statement taken from a witness about banging on a Renault Scenic car in the area on the night of the killing.

D Gda Brady said there was no record of a car being damaged there that night; nobody had come forward to report damage.

She agreed that, even if no damage had been caused, fingerprints might have been left behind. She said that she had not put out an appeal for the owner to come forward.

“That line of inquiry wasn’t really pursued,” suggested Mr McGrory.

“I believe I took it as far as I could,” replied the detective.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Michael White and a jury of seven men and four women.