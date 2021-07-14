Bail refused for man charged with having imitation firearm at Castlecomer take away

Bail has been refused for a man who has been brought before Kilkenny District Court charged with assault, making threats to kill and having a realistic imitation firearm.

Seán Gannon, 37 Ossory Park, Kilkenny, was charged with the offences following an incident at a take away in Castlecomer last Sunday, July 11.

Garda Padraig Keegan gave evidence of arresting Mr Gannon and putting the charges to him, after caution. He made no reply to the charges.

The garda set out for Judge Geraldine Carthy why bail was being opposed by gardaí, including the seriousness of the charges.

Garda Keegan said gardaí attended Roberto's Fast Food in The Square, Castlecomer, at about 9.45pm last Sunday.

He said Mr Gannon had gone to the away where his girlfriend worked to speak to another employee of the business who had kissed her on a recent day.

Mr Gannon confronted the man outside the take away, in an area without CCTV. He then went around to the front of the take away where another employee came out and confronted Mr Gannon. It is alleged at this point Mr Gannon produced the initiation firearm and pointed it at the man.

Garda Keegan said it will be alleged Mr Gannon pointed the imitation gun at the man’s head and pulled the trigger.

He thought he was going to die.

The garda said the imitation firearm was made of metal, very heavy and “believable.”

Solicitor Ed Hughes said his client had bought the “toy gun” in a ‘poundshop’ the day before for €5. He left it in a jacket pocket, then wore the same jacket when he went to Castlecomer, unaware the gun was in his pocket. He said at all times he was acting in self defence.

Mr Hughes said his client was willing to abide by any court conditions imposed if granted bail.

Judge Carthy denied bail and remanded Mr Gannon in custody to appear next Monday, via video link, for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Legal aid was granted.