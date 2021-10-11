Criminals target North Kilkenny farm in weekend burglary

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to the burglary at a arm in North Kilkenny at the weekend.
The burglary took place at a farmyard shed between 7pm on Saturday evening and 12pm on Sunday. A Honda power washer was taken from the shed. The power washer is worth €2,000. Anyone who may have noticed suspicious activity in the Kilrush area between Saturday evening and Sunday morning or anyone who is offered this power washer for sale is asked to contact their local garda Station.
Tullaroan's Shane Walsh is dispossessed by Jack Langton of Clara during Sunday's SHC clash. Pic: Willie Dempsey
Capitulation on her way to winning at Bellewstown and the €1,000 purchase now has Sunday's €120,000 Irish EBF Auction Series Race Final as her target
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.