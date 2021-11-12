Opportunist burglars target properties in rural Kilkenny

Gardai are appealing for information following a number of burglaries in rural Kilkenny in recent days.
Two separate properties were targeted in the Coolagh area of Callan on November 4. One property was entered between 6pm and 10pm and the second property was broken into between 7pm and 1.30am.
Meanwhile gardai in North Kilkenny are investigating a report of a burglary at a house in Crosspatrick in Johnstown on Wednesday last. The suspect is believed to have entered the property via a window at the front of the house between 2pm and 6pm. A sum of money was taken during the burglary.
Anyone with information is asked to contact their local garda station.
