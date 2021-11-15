Gardaí appeal for witnesses following Callan assault

Gardaí in Callan are investigating an alleged assault that occurred on Green Street on Sunday night.
A man in his thirties got into a verbal altercation with two men which resulted in him being assaulted by one of the men. The victim received a cut to his right cheek, didn’t require medical attention.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack or have dash cam footage to contact Callan Garda Station.
