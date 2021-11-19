House ransacked and cash and jewellery stolen in South Kilkenny

Gardaí are investigating a break in at a house in Garrandaragh in South Kilkenny on Thursday.
The burglary at the private dwelling took place between 3pm and 8pm. The back door was forced open to gain entry. The house was ransacked cash and a mens gold watch were taken. Contact Gardaí in Mullinavat with any information.
