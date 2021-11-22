Gardaí appeal for witnesses following serious assault in Kilkenny City

Gardaí are seeking the assistance of the public as part of an investigation into a serious assault which occurred in a residence in the city last night after 8pm.
Drivers in the following areas between the hours of 8pm and midnight with dashcam footage are requested to contact Kilkenny Gardaí – Golf Links Road, Johnswell Road, the Ring Road and the N10 link road to the motorway.
The injured party, a male is his 60's remains in hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage from any of the above areas is asked to contact Kilkenny gardaí on 056 7775000.
