Opportunist thieves target South Kilkenny property

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a private residence in South Kilkenny earlier this month.
A number of items were taken from the garage of a house in the Davidstown area, Slieverue on November 12 at approximately 10.30am. A lawnmower, a Black and Decker hedgetrimmer and a Black and Decker strimmer were taken. Anyone with information or if offered any of these items for sale please contact gardaí in Mooncoin.
