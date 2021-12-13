Opportunist criminals target South Kilkenny properties

A number of properties have been targeted by opportunist criminals in South Kilkenny in recent days.
Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a burglary at a house in Whitechurch in Piltown last Thursday. The house was entered via a bedroom window between 2pm and 8 pm. A sum of cash was taken. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have noticed an suspicious activity in the area to contact them in Mooncoin.
Meanwhile a burglary also took place at a house in Ballincur South between 4pm on Thursday and 9.30am on Friday morning. A window at the side of the house had been forced open. Gardai are continuing to urge people to make sure their properties are secured and to report any unusual activity to their local garda station.
urboChillers named runner-up the small/medium category. Nicki Hoyne Collection named runner-up in micro category
The Editor is happy to pass on any information or direct contact maybe made to Mr Kirwan at Kilkenny Archives Ltd through its website.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.