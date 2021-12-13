Gardaí appeal for assistance in solving thefts across Kilkenny

Gardaí are appealing for assistance in solving a number of thefts in the county in recent days.
Gardaí in Castlecomer are investigating the theft of a caravan from Glenvale, Ballyragget between Friday and Saturday of last week. The single axis caravan bore the inscription “Bright or brighter” on its side. Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
Meanwhile gardaí received a report of the theft of a number of tools/machinery from a truck parked in a yard in Owning between 5pm on Thursday and 7am on Friday. The items taken were Stihl Leaf Blower and three Stihl chainsaws, valued at €1,400. Anyone offered these items for sale is asked to contact local garda station.
Ciara Cogley (7) from Stoneyford puts her feet up while checking out The Merchant’s Shop that has opened at Rothe House Museum and Garden in Kilkenny. Picture: Mary Browne
