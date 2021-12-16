Search

16 Dec 2021

Concerns over bogus tradesmen operating in Kilkenny area

ALERT: Gardaí issue warning over bogus callers and rogue traders calling to houses

BEWARE: Gardaí issue warning about bogus callers and rogue traders calling to homes

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Rogue contractors are operating in Kilkenny and a number of incidents have been reported to gardaí.
Cllr Joe Malone raised the issue at a recent Joint Policing Committee meeting and said that he was aware of ‘cowboys’ knocking on a door and trying to con an elderly lady and praised gardaí for their swift action.
Sergeant Peter McConnon said a warning text had been issued to community alert groups about bogus callers.
“We are advising people who are approached to do work and who are uncomfortable to decline the offer and to only use reputable tradespeople.
Success
Supt Derek Hughes said that gardaí had ‘great success’ in apprehending and prosecuting these types of criminals who prey on elderly and vulnerable people. Anyone who suspects a bogus caller should report the matter to gardaí.

For more information see www.garda.ie or speak to your local crime prevention officer who can help advise you.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media