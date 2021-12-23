Kilkenny gardaí issue warning over 'jugging' in run up to Christmas

Gardaí are warning people to beware of 'jugging' in the run up to Christmas and are targeting criminal groups involved in this type of crime.

Although many personal commercial transactions now take place with cards or electronically, in the run up to and over the Christmas period people may be in possession of larger amounts of cash in their homes.



Bank ‘Jugging’ is a theft method where customers of financial institutions are watched by persons who wait for them to come out of the financial institution with a bank bag, coin box or bank envelope that looks like they may have a large amount of cash. The customer may then be followed with the thief looking for an opportunity to steal the cash, maybe by breaking into their car or a distraction theft from the victim directly.



Gardaí have been targeting criminal groups involved in this type of crime. In a recent operation, three males were arrested at the end of November and subsequently charged with multiple offences before the courts. These males are currently remanded in custody. During the course of that garda operation, the contents of a number of bank accounts were frozen and €110,000 in cash was recovered.



If you are carrying out cash banking transactions please take the following general advice:



• Be aware of your surroundings, especially if something seems strange as you enter the bank.

• Conceal your bank deposit bags, coin boxes or envelopes as you enter and leave the bank.

• Take your bank bag or envelope with you into your next destination. Don’t hide it in your vehicle.

• Always vary your routes and times for cash drops and collections.

• Consider using electronic funds transfer rather than depositing or withdrawing cash.

• If you feel like you are being followed, call 999 and drive to a garda station.

