Kilkenny court: ‘I’m going to stab you’ threat from man with syringe

A man who produced a syringe and threatened a security guard: “if you follow me again I’m going to stab you” has appeared before Kilkenny District Court.

Shane Claffey, Good Shepherd Hostel, Kilkenny, made the threat to a security guard at Dunnes Stores, Kieran Street, on October 11, 2021.



Sergeant Morgan O’Connor told the court that gardaí were called and the security guard said Mr Claffey had been asked to return to the store, but refused. He followed Mr Claffey to the corner of Kieran Street. As he was doing so the defendant produced a syringe and made “a jabbing motion” as he uttered the threat. The security guard said Mr Claffey did not actually try to stab him.

Mr Claffey was charged with the theft of a packet of panadol, worth €2.75, from the shop, and with threatening to injure the security guard.

There were 26 previous convictions recorded against the defendant.



Judge Geraldine Carthy said she would not finalise the matter on the day. She said she wanted to hear a victim impact statement from the security guard, if he wanted to submit one.

The judge remanded Mr Claffey in custody, with consent to bail.

Two letters were handed in to the court, a letter of apology to be given to the security guard and a letter of apology to the judge.

The case was adjourned to the new year.