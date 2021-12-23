Motorist fails roadside drugs test in Kilkenny

A motorist stopped by gardaí at a Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) checkpoint in Kilkenny city tested positive for cannabis last night.
(Image: An Garda Síochána)
The positive reading was acquired on an oral fluid test and results of analysis from the Medical Bureau are now awaited.
In a social media post about the incident, local gardaí stated that court proceedings are to follow.
They also warned motorists to 'never drive while under the influence of an intoxicant'.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.