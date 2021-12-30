Cash stolen from car on outskirts of Kilkenny City

Gardaí are investigating the theft of money from a car parked in a housing estate on the outskirts of Kilkenny City.
Criminals targeted the vehicle in an opportunistic crime in Ashfield on The Golf Links Road between 5pm on Tuesday (December 28) and 6am on Wednesday (December 29).
A small sum of cash was taken from the car. Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.