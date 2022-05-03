Man (40s) in hospital after stabbing in Kilkenny City

File picture
Gardaí are investigating a serious incident in which a man was stabbed in the Newpark area of city last night.
The assault occurred around 9.30pm-10pm in Newpark Close on Monday evening.
Two men in their 30s are in custody in Kilkenny Garda Station. A man in his 40s is being treated in a hospital in Dublin for non life threatening injuries.
Gardaí are interested in speaking to anyone who may have seen suspects who left towards the Johnswell Road. Gardaí are also in interested in speaking to anyone who was in the vicinity of Eurospar roundabout including anyone who may have dash cam footage.
Contact Kilkenny Garda Station with any information on 056-7775000.
