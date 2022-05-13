Newpark assault case charges come before Kilkenny Court

Kilkenny Courthouse
Two men charged with assault and producing a knife in the course of a fight have had their cases adjourned for DPP directions.
Tony O’Grady, 5 The New Houses, Bishop Birch Place, Kilkenny, and Jason Delaney, 7 Lintown Grove, Johnswell Road, are each charged with three offences - assault causing harm, producing a knife in the course of a fight and threatening to damage property.
The offences are alleged to have occurred at Newpark Close on May 2, 2022.
Sergeant Morgan O’Connor said the state was seeking four weeks for DPP directions to be available.
Judge Geraldine Carthy adjourned all matters to May 23.
Kilkenny under-20 manager Derek Lyng has one last word with his players before the start of the Leinster final against Wexford in Carlow. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Each workshop begins with a visit to Butler Gallery's collection galleries to look at artworks in the collection
Kilkenny's Paddy Deegan in action against Dublin during their Allianz National League meeting in March.
Concerns have been raised about possible religious involvement in the maternity hospital if it is co-located on the St Vincent’s site, as planned
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.