10 Jun 2022

Kilkenny Court: Father charged with filming daughter in shower

Kilkenny court

Kilkenny courthouse

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

10 Jun 2022 11:05 AM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

A father who is charged with filming his teenage daughter in the shower has appeared before Kilkenny District Court.

The man is charged with producing or distributing child pornography under the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act.

Kilkenny District Court heard that the man is in custody and there were garda objections to bail. 

Objections included that the man was originally from another country and has not applied for Irish citizenship, so gardaí feared he may leave the country. Objections also included garda concerns the accused would try to intimidate witnesses and the seriousness of the charge.

The garda told the court the man’s phone was seized as evidence and it had a video of the man’s 15 year-old daughter taking a shower.

Solicitor Ed Hughes said his client was working until he was taken into custody. The man’s estranged wife had arranged accommodation for him, in another county, through his church.

The  man cooperated with gardaí and had handed over his travel documents.

Judge Geraldine Carthy said she had considered all the information put before her and refused bail, under the Bail Act. The man was remanded in custody to await directions from the DPP.

