Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, March 21

The late Sean John Brennan

The death has occurred of Sean John Brennan, Coolnamuck, Inistioge, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his sons John and Mark and predeceased by his daughter Carol, brothers Mick, Richard and Jim, family and and friends. Reposing at Gahan House, Graignamanagh with prayers at 8.15 pm on Wednesday. Requiem Mass on Thursday in Clodiagh Church at 11.00 am followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium.

The late Greg Hoban

The death has occurred of Greg Hoban, Garrandarragh, Mullinavat on Tuesday, 20th March 2018, peacefully at home Predeceased by his parents Philip and Mary, brothers Philip and Richard, sisters May, Eileen, Teresa and Kathleen, Greg will be sadly missed by his brother Paddy, nieces, nephews family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Thursday, 22nd March, from 5pm followed by removal at 6.45pm to St. Beacon's Church, Mullinavat. Requiem Mass on Friday, 23rd March, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Sean Knox

The death has occurred of Sean Knix, Banagher Road, Piltown, Kilkenny. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Wednesday, March 21st, from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to the Church of Assumption, Piltown. Funeral Mass on Thursday, March 22nd, at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Teresa Reynolds

The death has occurred of Teresa Reynolds (née Delahunty), Clonard, Wexford and formerly of Curraghmartin, Carrigeen, Co. Kilkenny. (Peacefully at home). Beloved wife of recently deceased Sean and dear mother of Paul, Aine,Mairead, Eoin, Gerard and Mary. Sadly missed by her loving family, sister Della, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 2pm to 4pm. Extended family only at other times. Removal to Church of the Annunciation, Clonard on Thursday evening at 7.30. Funeral Mass on Friday at 2pm followed by burial in St. Ibar's Cemetery, Crossstown.

The late Michael Slattery

The death has occurred of Michael Slattery, Fr. Delahunty Terrace, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. Died March 20th 2018 (at St. Luke's Hospital). Beloved husband of the late Bridget and much loved father of Ann, Ber, Michael, Pat, John and David. He will be sadly missed by his daughters, sons, brothers Joe and Eddie, sister Mary, grandchildren (especially Claire), in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 5p.m. on Wednesday (March 21st) with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by Removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Funeral on Thursday after 11a.m. Requiem Mass to St. Kieran's Cemetery.