Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, March 28

The late

The death has occurred of Mary Doyle, Carrickmourne, Thomastown, Kilkenny. Mary died peacefully on Tuesday 27 March at Aut Even Hospital Kilkenny. She was formerly a Public Health Nurse in Dundalk. She is predeceased by her brother Dixie, sister Pauline, nieces Elizabeth and Jacqui and brother in law John. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, brother Paddy, sisters Betty, Peggy, and Teresa sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, her carer Rita, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home, from 2pm to 6pm on Wednesday, with house strictly private at all other times, please. Removal on Holy Thursday morning, to the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, to arrive for 11am Funeral Liturgy Service, followed by interment in St. Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown. Mary's Funeral Mass will take place on Easter Monday morning at 11am, in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny.

The late Frank Haberlin

The death has occurred of Frank Haberlin, SmartsCastle, Kilmacow and Ferrybank and late of ESB who died on Tuesday, 27th March 2018, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, Frank will be sadly missed by his loving wife Breda, sons David and Robert, daughters Bridget and Paula, sister Mary, nephew Andrew, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren Katie, Annie, Thomas and Grace, family, great neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Wednesday 28th March, from 7pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday, 29th March, to St. Senan's Church, Kilmacow, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations to hospice if desired c/o Power's Funeral Directors, Ferrybank.

The late Michael Long

The death has occurred of Michael Long, Goresbridge, Kilkenny on March 27th 2018 (in the loving care of Mairead and the staff of Gowran Abbey Nursing Home). Deeply regretted by his family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home, Kilkenny from 6p.m. to 7p.m. on Wednesday (March 28th). Funeral Liturgy on Holy Thursday at 11a.m. in the Holy Trinity Church, Goresbridge followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Martin Meally

The death has occurred of Martin Meally, Fr Raftice Place, Moneenroe, Castlecomer, Kilkenny at Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by his loving wife Maura. Sadly missed by his daughters Emma, Helen, Karen, Annmarie, son-in-law Derek, brothers Michael, James, Dan and John, sisters Julia, Nellia, Moll and Peg, grandchildren David and Craig, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer, from 11am on Saturday. Funeral Prayers at 6pm on Saturday evening followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Moneenroe. Funeral Mass on Easter Sunday morning at 10am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Anna Norris

The death has occurred of Anna Norris (née Donovan), 16 Roselawn, Bolton Woods, Callan, Kilkenny, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday 27th March 2018 at her residence. Predeceased by her husband John Joe, father Charlie and sister Kathleen. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, sons Paul and John, daughter Angela, mother Lucy, grandchildren Cian, Saoirse, Ruadhan, Isabelle, Charlie and Sadie, daughter-in-law Paula, sisters Josephine, Lucille, Breda, Trisha, Sheila and Loraine, brothers Mickey and Jim, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing in Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan today Tuesday from 5pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Wednesday morning at 11’clock followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery.

Family Flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.

The late William Sheeran

The death has occurred of William Sheeran, Love Lane, Castlecomer, Kilkenny and Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny. William will be sadly missed by his family.Funeral Arrangements Later