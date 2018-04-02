Deaths in Kilkenny, April 1/2 2018

The late Michael Rogan

The death has occurred of Michael (Rocky) Rogan, late of St. John's Place and Haughney Green, Gaol Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny



On 1st April 2018, at St. Luke's Hospital, Michael (Rocky), beloved son of the late Michael and May Rogan, sadly missed by his cousins Máire, Nuala and Pat, Máire's husband Vincent, their families, relatives and friends.

Funeral Prayers on Tuesday evening (3rd April) at 6.15 'clock in Johnston's Funeral Home followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Elizabeth (Betty) Baird (nee Dunne)

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Baird (née Dunne) 23 Newpark Close, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, peacefully, in the loving care of Anna and staff at Archersrath Nursing Home.

Elizabeth (Betty), beloved wife of the late Christopher (Dunny) and much loved mother of Christina, Michael, Teresa and Jannet, sadly missed by her loving family, granchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Wednesday (4th April) from 5 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.15 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

The late Bridget Duffy

The death has occurred of Bridget Duffy (née O'Donnell), Lord Edward Street, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny.



On April 1st 2018 at St. Luke's Hospital. Much loved mother of Bronwyn, Michael, Roslyn, Craig, Carol and John, beloved daughter of John. She will be sadly missed by her daughters, sons, father, sisters Patricia and Caroline, grandchildren Naomi and T. J., sons-in-law Tomás and Thomas, daughters-in-law Amy and Chloe, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the I.C.U., St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.



The late Noel (Lou) Walsh

The death has occurred of Noel (Lou) Walsh 46 Assumption Place, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny



On 1st April 2018, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Noel (Lou), sadly missed by his sisters Marie, Helen, Kathleen, Teresa and Ann, brother Eddie, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews and grand nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Monday (2nd April) from 5 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.15 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please.