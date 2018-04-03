Deaths in Kilkenny, April 3, 2018

The late Joanne Connolly

The death has occurred of Joanne Connolly, Oaklawns, Paulstown, Kilkenny.



In St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, Joanne, who fought so bravely and lost her battle, daughter of the late John, sadly missed by her heartbroken mum Elaine, Gerry, aunts, uncles, cousins and a wide circle of friends. The family will be forever grateful to Joanne's donor and donor's family.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Tuesday from 2pm to 8pm with Rosary that evening at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Paulstown for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Wells Cemetery. At the request of Elaine to celebrate Joanne's short life, people are asked to wear something colourful.

The late Ber Drennan

The death has occurred of Ber Drennan, Clomantagh, Woodsgift, Kilkenny.



Peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his brothers and sisters Kit, Joe, Mick and Tess. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, daughters Mary, Julia and Bernadette, brothers Denis and Anthony, sisters Mary, Madge and Ette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on Wednesday evening from 5 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Graine on Thursday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Eileen Finlay (née O'Gorman)

The death has occurred of Eileen Finlay (née O'Gorman), Patrick St, Portarlington, Offaly and Ballyragget, Kilkenny.



Formerly Rathbeagh,Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny. Peacefully at her residence. Loving wife of the late Jack. Sadly missed by her loving children Emer (New Zealand), Brendan (Tenerife), Mary (Portlaoise), sister Theresa, adoring grandchildren Helen, Lauren, David, Benn and Eada, sons-in-law Francis and Kieran, daughter-in-law Annette, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace. Reposing at her residence on Tuesday and Wednesday from 4pm with Rosary at 9pm on both evenings. Removal on Thursday at 11:40am arriving St Michael's church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Michael's cemetery Portarlington.

Family Flowers Only Please. Donations if desired to the Offaly Hospice.

House Private On Thursday Morning Please. "Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis" .