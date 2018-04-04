Deaths in Kilkenny, April 4, 2018

The late Carmel Boyd

The death has occurred of Carmel Boyd (née Bowe), Castle Gardens, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / Waterford



On April 3rd 2018 ( peacefully) at her home. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Paddy Boyd. She will be sadly missed by her loving sons Andy, Nicky, Patrick, John and Michael, her grandchildren John, Sarah, Patrick, Sean, Robert, Isabella, Andy, Lily, Lucy, Katie and Tara, her brothers Hilary, Raymond, Frank, and Carl and her sister Vera, daughters-in-law, family and friends.

Reposing at her home from 5p.m. on Thursday (April 5th) with Funeral Prayers at 7p.m. followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church. Funeral on Friday after 11a.m. Requiem Mass to Foulkstown Cemetery.

The late Eleanor (Nellie) Fitzpatrick

The death has occurred of Eleanor (Nellie) Fitzpatrick (née Reade), New Chapel, Knockmoylan, Mullinavat, Kilkenny.



Died on Wednesday 4th April 2018, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by husband Edward, Nellie will be sadly missed by her sons Joe, Michael, Eamonn, John and Jim, daughters Bea (Holohan), Elizabeth (Scully), Helen (Power), Moira (Fitzpatrick Noonan), Joan (Keogh) and Katriona (Fitzpatrick) sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 35 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, sisters Mary (Canada), Kitty (Cork) and Alice (New York), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, family, neighbours and friends.

Nellie will be reposing at her son Eamonn's home, New Chapel on Wednesday, 4th April, from 4pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to All Saints Church, Knockmoylan. Requiem Mass on Thursday 5th April at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.