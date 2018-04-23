Kilkenny deaths for Monday, 23 April

The late Mary Dooley

The death has occurred of Mary Dooley (née Hoyne), Walkin Street, Kilkenny City on April 20th 2018 at Castlecomer District Hospital. Beloved mother of Annette, Gemma, Marie and the late Margo. She will be sadly missed by her daughters, brother Noel, sister-in-law Nellie, son-in law Ron, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 5.30p.m. on Sunday (April 22nd) with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Funeral on Monday after 11a.m. Requiem Mass to Clara Cemetery.

The late Nora Hayden

The death has occurred of Nora Hayden (née Dowling), Cedarwood Avenue and late of Greenshill, Kilkenny City at Tinny Park Nursing Home. Sister of the late John. Beloved wife of Frank and much loved mother of Martina and Michael. She will be sadly missed by her husband, daughter, son, son-in-law Adrian (Butler), daughter-in-law Caitriona, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 4p.m. to 8p.m. on Sunday with rosary at 7p.m. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10.30a.m. in St. Fiacre's Church, followed by burial in St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private on Monday please.

The late Norman Sandell

The death has occurred of Norman Sandell, Ballygurteen, Castlewarren, Kilkenny and formerly Sheffield, England, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on April 20 th, 2018, at St. Luke’s hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved husband of the late Valerie, much loved father of Glen, Rita and Bev and adored grandfather of Joeanne, Tom and Abi.

He will be sadly missed by his loving son, daughters, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sister Dorothy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home (Ballygurteen, Castlewarren, Co. Kilkenny) from 4pm on Sunday. Removal from there on Monday at 12 Noon to Mount Jeromne Crematorium, Dublin for Service at 2pm.

The late Margaret Walsh

The death has occurred of Margaret WALSH (née Delahunty), Parkareid, Gaulsmills, Kilmacow, Kilkennyon Saturday 21st April 2018 peacefully at University Hospital, Waterford, surrounded by her loving family. Margaret will be sadly missed by her loving husband John, son Brendan, daughter Fiona (Boland), son-in-law Diarmaid, daughter-in-law Ann, grandchildren Isabelle, Kate, Charlotte, Tom, Stephen, Andrew and Laura, brothers Pat, John, William and Michael, sisters Kathleen (Brown), Bridget (Holden) and Josephine (Knight), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews family, neighbours and friends.

Margaret will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Sunday 22nd April from 4pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Senan's Church, Kilmacow. Requiem Mass on Monday 23rd April at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Mary Phelan

The death has occurred of Mary PHELAN (née Dullard)

Grove, Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny



Phelan, Mary (nee Dullard), Grove, Cuffesgrange, Co. Kilkenny.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday 20th April 2018. Finally at peace with her sister Jo Jo, brother Tom and grandson Darragh. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, husband Martin, son Melvin, daughter Imelda, sisters Kathleen and Nora, daughter-in-law Lyndsey, son-in-law David, grandchildren Mia, Kyle, Sinead, Luke and Leo, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Sunday evening from 5.30pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7.00pm. Funeral Prayers on Monday morning at 10.00am followed by removal to The Church of the Holy Cross, Cuffesgrange for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to any of the following: Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team, Castlecomer District Hospital or The Irish Cancer Society.