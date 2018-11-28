The late Billy O’Sullivan

Retired butcher, life-long O’Loughlin Gaels GAA club man, Kilkenny hurling aficionado and John Street regular, Billy O’Sullivan has died.

The much loved 88-year-old passed away peacefully, on Monday at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Heavily involved in the GAA, he was a great friend of the late Paddy Grace, the legendary secretary of Kilkenny GAA County Board.

For many years Billy drove the Kilkenny senior players to and from matches.

He is survived by his sister Maeve and life long friend John Joe and extended family.

Requiem Mass took place on Wednesday (today) at 10.30pm. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran’s Cemetery.