Kilkenny community mourns ‘a beautiful couple - they were quiet, lovely people’

A devoted couple who were highly regarded and respected in the community is how Michael Hurley and Mary Holohan are remembered by those who knew them.

The pair were found dead at their home on Wednesday evening by a family member who immediately contacted the emergency services. Gardaí attended the scene and cordoned off the area to allow forensic examinations to take place to determine the cause of death.

Gardaí are continuing to treat the deaths ‘as a tragic accident’ and there is no evidence of foul play. Post mortem examinations have taken place and toxicology results are expected in the coming weeks which are expected to help determine the cause of death.

In recent days the shock and sadness is palpable in the rural area where the couple had lived a quiet and private life together.

Fianna Fáil councillor Pat Fitzpatrick said that there was an outpouring of grief over the deaths of the couple.

“They were a beautiful couple – quiet, lovely people who went about their business daily,” he said.

“They were very, very reserved people – they lived a very quiet life together. They went to the local shop in Kilkenny and supported everything in the community.

“They were lovely people and great neighbours and were highly respected and regarded,” said Cllr Fitzpatrick.

Prayers were said for Mr Hurley (83) and Ms Holohan (79) on Saturday evening and their funeral Masses took place on Sunday.

Large crowds attended both funerals. Fr Frank Purcell celebrated the funeral Mass of Michael Hurley at 10.30am at St John’s Church. He is sadly missed by his sister Anne, brother Tom, sister-in-law, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Mary Holohan’s funeral Mass was celebrated at 12.30pm at St Patrick’s Church. The Unity Singers (of which Mary was a member) performed at the Mass which was celebrated by Fr Roderick Whearty and accompanied by Fr Eamon O’Gorman and Fr James Dullard. She is sadly missed by her children Yvonne, Bill, John, Ollie and Niall, her siblings Annette, Paddy, Ollie, and Matt, her aunt Marie, family and friends.