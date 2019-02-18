Kilkenny deaths for Monday, February 18

William (Bill) Savage

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Savage, Friars Hill, Thomastown, Kilkenny / Laois. Bill died on Saturday, 16 February peacefully at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, His wife Vera, daughters Christina and Deirdre, sons Simon and James, son-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives neighbours and friends..

Reposing at his residence from 2 pm on Sunday with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6.30 pm followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown.

Requiem Mass at 11 am Monday followed by interment in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny.

Jackie Purcell

The death has occurred of Jackie Purcell, St. Francis Terrace, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, 15th February 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Chrissie and much loved father of Margaret, Ann and Eileen, great-grandfather of the late Tara Kate. He will be sadly missed by his daughters, sisters Nancy, Eily, Mag, Bella and Mary, grandchildren, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 5p.m. on Sunday with Rosary at 7p.m. Funeral Prayers on Monday at 10.15a.m. followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral for 11a.m. Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Kieran's Cemetery.

Patrick ( Paddy ) Mackey

The death has occurred of Patrick ( Paddy ) Mackey, Main Street, Gowran, Kilkenny ( late of the Rower ) passed peacefully on February 16th 2019. Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Aine, his three sons, Michael, Paul, and Patrick, daughter in law Claire, Grandchildren Meadhbh, and Grace, Brothers, Sisters, nieces, nephews, and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Hehirs Funeral Home Kilkenny on Sunday 17th Feb. at 6 o clock with prayers at 8pm. Removal to church of the Assumption Gowran, Co. Kilkenny on Monday 18th for funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Bernard Bissett

The death has occurred of Michael Bernard Bissett, St. Fiacre's Place, Kilkenny, February 15th 2019 in the loving care of the staff at Drakelands House Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Mary and father of the late Joan and Anne. Much loved father of Bernadette, Michael, Carmel and John. He will be sadly missed by his daughters, sons, sisters Adeline (Kelly) and Mary, grandsons David, Alan and Christopher, great-grandchildren, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (eircode R95 FH90) from 5.30p.m. on Monday (Feb. 18th) with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church. Funeral on Tuesday after 11a.m. Requiem Mass to Foulkstown Cemetery.

Frank Whearty

The death has occurred of Frank Whearty, Mothel, Ballyfoyle, Kilkenny. At Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Eleanor, Mairéad, Siobhán, Fiona and son Fran, grandchildren, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer, from 5pm on Monday evening with rosary at 7pm followed by removal to Saint Colman's Church, Conahy. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Maria (Mell) Scrivens

The death has occurred of Maria (Mell) Scrivens, Crutt, Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, suddenly at her home. Deeply regretted by her daughter Lisa, sister, family, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11am at St Partick's Church, Clogh, followed by Private Cremation.

Elizabeth (Betty) McCarthy

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) McCarthy, Knockdrinna, Stoneyford, Kilkenny, unexpectedly at her residence on Thursday 14th February 2019. Predeceased by her parents and her brothers Jack and Jim. Deeply regretted by her loving family, her sister Esther (Cullen), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, brother-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her niece, Esther’s residence, Knockdrinna on Saturday from 4.30pmwith Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 9pm. Funeral Prayers on Sunday morning followed by removal to St. Brendan’s Church, Stoneyford arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.