Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, February 20

William (Billy) Cleere

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Cleere (19 Woodlawn, Bennettsbridge, Co. Kilkenny) 15th February 2019, in Cornwall, England, William (Billy), beloved father of Chandon, Ciarán, Tadgh, Niamh and Alannah, sadly missed by his loving children, wife Roberta, parents Liam and Iris, brothers Eamonn, Gerry, Mark and Fintan, sisters Fiona and Jenny, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

Mary (Maime) O'Shea (née O'Dwyer)

The death has occurred of Mary (Maime) O'Shea (nee O'Dwyer), (Fr. Murphy Square, Kilkenny). February 18th 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Martin and much loved mother of Ger, John, Joseph, Martin and Patrick. She will be sadly missed by her sons, sisters, brother, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral on Wednesday after 11a.m at St. Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass to St. Kieran's Cemetery. Rosary on Monday at 8p.m. in Hehir's Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Peter Prior, Closhawn, Attanagh, Laois / Attanagh, Kilkenny. Peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Beloved husband of Statia and loving father to Shane & Adrian. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, brothers Andy and Donal, sisters Joan, Mary, Sheila and Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyouskill on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. House private on Wednesday morning please.

Edward (Ned) Sinnott

The death has occurred of Edward (Ned) Sinnott, The Shop, Rosbercon Hill, New Ross, Co. Wexford and late of Ballinamona, Campile, Co. Wexford. Edward (Ned), beloved husband of the recently deceased Breda, brother of Dick, Bridget, Margaret and the late Maureen, Nancy, Tom and Seamus. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and friend John, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass will take place at 10am on Wednesday, 20th February, at The Church of The Assumption, Rosbercon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.