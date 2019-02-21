Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, February 21

Eamonn Gaffney

The death has occurred of Eamonn Gaffney, 143, Robertshill, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, and late of John St., Kilkenny. February 20th 2019 (peacefully) at his home. Predeceased by his son David. Beloved husband of Breda and much loved father of Corrina. He will be deeply missed by his wife, daughter, son-in-law Mike, grandchildren Jack, Kaysie and Harry, brother Kevin, sisters Denise, Mary and Kay, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 5p.m. on Thursday with Rosary at 8p.m. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30a.m. in St. John's Church followed by interment in St. Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Carlow /Kilkenny Home Care Team (donation box in church). House private on Friday morning please.

Rodney McCormack

The death has occurred of Rodney McCormack, 4 Magdalen Court, Maudlin Street, Kilkenny, 20th February 2019, peacefully, at home, in the loving care of his family, Frank (Rodney), beloved husband of Claire and loving father of Stephen, Tracey and Kelvin, sadly missed by his wife and family, brother Kevin, daughter-in-law Caroline, Kelvin's partner Laura, grandchildren David, Daniel, Conor, Stephen, Clodagh and James, aunt Carmel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Friday (22nd Feb.) from 5pm with Funeral Prayers at 6.15pm followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30pm. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please.

Catherine (Kitty) Rice (née O'Connell)

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Rice (née O'Connell), Ballyrafton, Dunmore, Kilkenny, 19th February 2019, at Cork University Hospital. Catherine (Kitty), beloved wife of the late Jim and much loved mother of Catherine, Brigid and Joe, she will be sadly missed by her daughters and son, grandchildren Caitríona,Megan, Cillian, James, Thomas and Ciarán, sister Sr. Marie Louise, brother Dan, son-in-law Terence, daughter-in-law Monica, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, John's Green, Kilkenny on Thursday (21st Feb.) from 5pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm. Removal from her home on Friday morning to the Church of the Holy Trinity, Dunmore, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Friday please.

William (Billy) Cleere

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Cleere, 19 Woodlawn, Bennettsbridge, Co. Kilkenny, 15th February 2019, in Cornwall, England, William (Billy), beloved father of Chandon, Ciarán, Tadgh, Niamh and Alannah, sadly missed by his loving children, wife Roberta, parents Liam and Iris, brothers Eamonn, Gerry, Mark and Fintan, sisters Fiona and Jenny, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later