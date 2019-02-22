Kilkenny deaths for Friday, February 22

Philip Costello

The death has occurred of Philip Costello, Wood Green, London and formerly of Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny, on February 14, 2019, in London, beloved husband of Tina and much loved father of Marie (London) and P.J and Robert (both Kilkenny), sadly missed by his wife and family, daughters-in-law Pamela and Mary, son-in-law Keith, grandchildren Bradley, Sherice, Cassie, Kayla and Mason, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Tuesday (26th Feb.) from 7pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. John's Church, Kilkenny for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

Bridget (Bridie) McDonald (née Kirwan)

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) McDonald (née Kirwan), Donaguile, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, at Tinnypark Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Alec. Sadly missed by her daughters, Aileen (Smyth) Florida, Joan (Cantwell) Ballyfoyle, Fionnuala (Brennan), Castlecomer, son Edward (Toddy), Dublin, brother John Kirwan (Conahy), sister-in-law Peggy, sons-in-law James (Smyth), Eamon (Cantwell) and Andrew (Brennan), daughter-in-law Eileen (McDonald), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 2pm on Friday. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Friday at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Saturday at 10am followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Irene Kinsella (née Kenny)

The death has occurred of Irene Kinsella (née Kenny), Clogga, Mooncoin, Kilkenny / formerly of Muckross, Killarney, Co. Kerry. Mother of the late John. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Pat, children Josephine (Jo), Tomás, Patrick and Evelyn, brothers Michael and Thomas, sisters Mary, Marguerite and Breda, sons-in-law Derek and Anthony, daughter-in-law Valerie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Cain, Derek and Catlyn, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Friday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 4pm with removal at 7pm to Kilnaspic Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial after in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to St. Brigid’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir.

John Grace

The death has occurred of John Grace, Annamult Road, Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny, at Aut Even Hospital, Kilkenny (Peacefully). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Rita, sons Fintan, Conor and Martin, grandchildren Aoife, Aine and Tom, family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in St Columba's Thomastown (eircode: R95 YY96), from 5pm to 7pm on Friday (22nd Feb). Requiem Mass in St Michael's Church Danesfort (eircode: R95 NY77) at 11am on Saturday (23rd Feb). Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only.

Philip Egan

The death has occurred of Philip Egan, Holdensrath, Kilkenny. February 21st 2019 (peacefully) at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved husband of Ann and much loved father of David, Brian, Mark and Alan. He will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, sister Joan (O'Keeffe), brother Jim, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (eircode R95 FH90) from 7.30p.m. on Friday with Funeral Prayers at 8.30p.m. followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral. Funeral on Saturday after 12noon Requiem Mass to Foulkstown Cemetery.

Noel Connolly

The death has occurred of Noel Connolly, late of Whitechurch Carrick-on-Suir, Kilkenny.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir, on Friday from 4:30pm with removal at 6:30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Piltown. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Jim Cody

The death has occurred of Jim Cody (Glendine, Kilkenny and formerly of Castledermot, Co. Kildare) 21st February 2019, peacefully, at his home, Jim, (retired Manager, Bank of Ireland), dearly beloved husband of Margaret (nee KilBride) and the late May (O’Brien), father of William, John, Paul, Maeve, Susan and James, brother of Cella (Richardson), deeply regretted by his family, grandchildren, his dear friends and wonderful neighbours.

Reposing in Johnston’s Funeral Home, John’s Green, Kilkenny (R95 XE00) on Sunday (24th February) from 4pm with Funeral Prayers at 6.15pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Kilkenny. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30pm. Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 12noon in the Church of the Assumption, Castledermot followed by burial in Coltstown Cemetery, Castledermot.

Mary Buggy (nee Walsh)

The death has occurred of Mary Buggy (née Walsh), Riverside Drive and late of Firhouse, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. February 20th 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Paddy and much loved mother of Dermot. She will be sadly missed by her son, daughter-in-law Elsie, grandchildren Daragh, Sonia and Cormac, her extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home (eircode R95 FH90) from 5.30p.m. on Friday with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by removal to St. Canice's Church. Funeral on Saturday after 11a.m. Requiem Mass to Foulkstown Cemetery.