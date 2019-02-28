Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, February 28

Elizabeth Breen (née McWilliams)

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Breen (née McWilliams) Rathpatrick, Crosspatrick, Kilkenny / Cabinteely, Dublin. February 26th 2019, peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. Elizabeth. Deeply regretted by her son John and her daughter-in-law Fiona, grandchildren Chloe, Amy and Emma and her great-grandson Finn, her brothers Tom, Jack and Edwin, brother in law Kieran, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass in St. Brigid's Church, Cabinteely on Thursday, February 28th, at 10am followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery.

Margaret Walsh

The death has occurred of Margaret Walsh, 5 Kildalton Walk, Banagher Court, Piltown, Kilkenny, formerly of Springfield, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny and Dublin. Browsers Swap Shop, Rathmines. Lifelong Republican and member of Cumann Na mBan. Predeceased by her brothers Paddy and Michael. Will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Saoirse, sisters Mary and Carmel, brothers Tom and Philip, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Reposing at her home on Thursday, February 28, from 5pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at Church of The Assumption, Piltown, on Friday, March 1, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Owning Cemetery. House private on Friday morning. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Solas Centre, Waterford.

Sally Hetherington

The death has occurred of Sally Hetherington, Barrack Street, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Peacefully at Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Sally will be sadly missed by her loving sisters and brothers, Dina, Dolores, Geraldine, John and Willie, sister-in-law Teresa (Hetherington), brothers-in-law Michael (Burke), Dave (Blake), nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 12 noon on Thursday. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Thursday at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Friday at 7pm followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Catherine Hennessy (née McDonald)

The death has occurred of Catherine Hennessy (née McDonald) Ballyvalden, Castlewarren, Kilkenny, and formerly of Lacken, Old Leighlin, Co. Carlow. Wife of the late Patrick, deeply regretted by her sons and daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown Thursday from 10am. Removal on Thursday evening arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Paulstown at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the Holy Family Cemetery.

John Cunningham

The death has occurred of John Cunningham, “Oak House” Annamult, Stoneyford, Co. Kilkenny, February 26, in the wonderful care of Anne and the staff at Drakelands House Nursing Home. John, deeply regretted by his wife Jane, daughters Sarah and Emily, brothers Terry and Bernard, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, March 2, at 11.30am in St. Michael’s Church, Danesfort (R95 NY77) followed by private cremation. Refreshments afterwards in Danesfort Community Hall.