Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, July 19

The death has occurred of Peggy Kenneally (née Duggan), Tennislea, Fiddown, Piltown, Kilkenny / Mullinavat, Kilkenny, who died on Wednesday, 17th July, peacefully at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her parents Tom and Bridget, sister Eily (Fitzgerald), brother Jim, Peggy will be sadly missed by her husband Nicky, son Eugene, daughter-in-law Christine, granddaughters Grace and Claire, brothers Billy and Pat, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Peggy will be reposing in her son Eugene's home (E32 WD26) Tennislea, Fiddown, Piltown, on Friday, 19th July, from 3pm until 6.30pm followed by removal to the Church of The Assumption, Piltown, Requiem Mass on Saturday, 20th July, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the National Stroke Association c/o Powers Funeral Directors, Ferrybank.