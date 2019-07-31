Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, 31 July

The late John Ronan

The death has occurred of John Ronan, Ludlow, Shrposhire, England and formerly of Pottlerath, Kilmanagh, Co Kilkenny. John will be remembered by his wife Mary, sons Paul and Mark, brother Joe, sisters Rita (Fennelly), Maura (Holden) and Joan (O'Brennan), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place in Ludlow on Monday, August 5th, followed by burial on August 7th at 1pm in Hillingdon and Uxbridge Cemetery, No 2 Hillingdon Hill (UB10 OJB). Mass in John's memory will be celebrated in Our Lady Queen Of Peace Church, Kilmanagh on Saturday evening, August 17th, at 7.30pm.

The late Thomas (Tommy) Purcell

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Purcell Villa Maria, Corluddy, Carrigeen, Mooncoin, Kilkenny. He will be sadly missed by his wife Miriam, daughter Catriona, son John, brother John, son-in-law Brian, daughter-in-law Kate, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, 3 adoring grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 5.00pm until 8.00pm. Arriving on Thursday at St. Kevin”s Church, Carrigeen for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial after in adjoining cemetery. No flowers please, donations to the RNLI.