Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, 1 August

The late Tommy Moloney

The death has occurred of Ballinahow, Ballycahill, Thurles, Tipperary and formerly of The Strand Bar, Coon, Kilkenny. Tommy passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the care of the Staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Tommy will be remembered nephew Richard and his wife Kathleen and their sons Shane and Liam, sisters-in-law Mary and Kathleen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing will be held at his Residence (E41 WK68,via Ragg Road) on Thursday 1st August from 4pm to 8pm. Arriving at St Cataldus's Church, Ballycahill at 8.15pm. Requiem Mass on Friday 2nd at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Ballycahill Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Home Care and Community Hospital of the Assumption.

The late Bridget Browne (née Heffernan)

The death has occurred of Bridget Browne (née Heffernan) of Rathfarnham, Dublin and formerly of Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny. She passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Kiltipper Woods Care Services Tallaght. She is will be remembered by her children PJ, Sylvester, Justin, Vivian, Stella, Pearse and Sylvia, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Gaye, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Fanagans Funeral Home, Willbrook, Rathfarnham on Friday the 2nd of August between 5 and 7pm. A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday the 3rd of August in the Victorian Chapel Mount Jerome at 10.30am followed by cremation. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Royal National Lifeboat Institute.