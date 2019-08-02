Kilkenny deaths for Friday, 2 August

Bridget Walsh (née Walsh)

The death has occurred of Bridget Walsh Smithstown, Mullinavat, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Milltown, Templeorum, Co. Kilkenny. Bridget passed away peacefully at University Hospital Waterford. She will be missed by her son Richard, brother Nicholas, sister-in-law Moira, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing will be held at University Hospital Waterford from 6 o’clock on Friday concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7 o’clock. Funeral will arrive to St. Beacon's Church, Mullinavat for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock on Saturday morning. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Seamus Walsh

The death has occurred of Seamus Walsh of Coffs Harbour, New South Wales, Australia and formerly of Kilcready, Ballyhale, Co. Kilkenny. He died following a tragic road accident. He will be remembered by his wife Michaela, children Orla, Lakeisha & Marcus, parents Pat and Rena, siblings Claire and Liam, extended family, relations, loyal friends and neighbours in both Ireland & Australia.

Seamus’s Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 5th 2019, at 2.30 pm at Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Coffs Harbour. A mass of remembrance for Seamus will be celebrated in his native parish of Ballyhale at a date to be confirmed.

Julia Dobbyn

The death has occurred of Julia Dobbyn of 4 Fairview Terrace, Enniscorthy, Wexford and formerly of Thomastown, Kilkenny. Julia passed away Peacefully in her 101st year in the care of Castle Gardens Nursing Home. She will be missed by her nephews Michael and Jimmy, niece Phyllis, grandnephews, grandnieces, The Browne Family, relatives and friends.

Reposing will be held at her home on Friday, from 12 noon with removal at 5.30 pm to St. Aidan’s Cathedral. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10 am with burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.