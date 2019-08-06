Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, 6 August

The late Jim Hennessey

The death has occurred of Jim Hennessy of56 Glasilawn Road, Glasnevin, Dublin and formerly of of The Glebe, St. Mullins and The Mile Bush, Rosbercon, Co. Kilkenny. Jim passed away peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital. He is deeply regretted by his daughter Maura, grandchildren Sinéad, Ciaran and Deirdre, daugher-in-law Gabrielle, son-in-law Sean Ryder, nieces, nephews relatives neighbours and many friends.

Funeral arrangements to be announced.

The late Ann Connellan (née Gahan)

The death has occurred of Ann Connellan (née Gahan) of Portmarnock and formerly of Graiguenamanagh, Co. Kilkenny. Anne died peacefully in the care of Tara Winthrop Nursing Home, surrounded by her family. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Crona, son John Paul, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Alina, grandchildren Megan, Seán, Lara and Kellie, sisters Mary and Carmel, brother John, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Strand Road, Portmarnock on Tuesday, 6th August, form 3pm to 5pm. Removal to St. Anne's Church, Portmarnock on Wednesday morning for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery.