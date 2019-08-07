Kilkenny deaths for Wednesday, 7 August

The late Joseph (Joe) Nicholls

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Nicholls of Deans Court, Waterford Road, Kilkenny City, Co. Kilkenny. He passed away unexpectedly at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. He will be remembered by his father, uncle Paul and his wife Carol, aunt Anne and her husband Tony, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Thursday (8th Aug.) from 5.30 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy. Requiem Mass on Friday at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin.