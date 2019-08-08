Kilkenny deaths for Thursday, 8 August

The late Cormac Englishby

The death has occurred of Cormac Englishby of 45 Owning Care Village, Owning, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Poulboy, Kilmoganny, Co. Kilkenny and Co. Meath. He died unexpectedly at Waterford University Hospital. He will be missed by daughter Taryna, son Wayne, son-in-law Rob, grandchildren, brothers Finn and Colm, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Thursday from 6pm with Rosary and Vigil prayers at 7pm. Funeral prayers on Friday morning at 10.15am followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilmoganny Cemetery.