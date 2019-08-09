Kilkenny deaths for Friday, 9 August

Patrick Hoyne

The death has occurred of Patrick Hoyne of Long Island, New York and formerly of Newtown, Kells, Kilkenny. Patrick died peacefully at his home in New York. He will be missed by his family: wife Lily, son Dermot and daughter Regina, brothers Tom and Nicky, sisters Phyllis Kinsella, Eileen Madigan, Patricia O'Sullivan and Olive Walsh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral will take place in New York.