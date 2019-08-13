Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, 13 August

James (Jimmy) Atkins

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Atkins of St. John's Park, Waterford City, Waterford and formerly of Slieverue, Kilkenny. He will be missed by his children Tony, Sandra, Jean, Peter, Noel, Susan, Carolann, Claire & Patricia, brothers Pat, Sean & Tony, sisters-in-law Sheila & Patricia, brothers-in-law Joe & Denis, sons-in-law Anthony, Jimmy, Will & Paul, daughters-in-law Suzanne & Rosemary, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, extendend family, neighbours & friends.

Reposing at Killure Bridge Nursing Home on Wednesday (August 14th) from 6.00pm until 8.00pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 10.00am in the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly followed by burial in St. Killian's Cemetery, Ferrybank.