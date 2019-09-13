Kilkenny deaths, Friday, September 13

Teresa (Tess) Whelehan (née Delaney)

The death has occurred of Teresa (Tess) Whelehan (née Delaney), Corrig, Portarlington, Laois / Kilkenny. Teresa (Tess) formerly Ballycuddihy, Co. Kilkenny passed away peacefully at Lourdesville Nursing Home, Kildare in her 87th year. Beloved wife of the late Michael Whelehan. Deeply mourned by her children Ailish, Dick, Angela, John, Eoin and Michael, brother Milo, sister Nan, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons and daughters-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her son Michael's residence on Friday 13th in Kilpedder, Co. Wicklow. Arriving to Saint John’s Church, Killenard on Saturday for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment to follow in adjoining cemetery.

House private. Family flowers only.

Bridget (Biddy) Grace (née Jones)

The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddy) Grace (née Jones), 17 New Houses, Slieverue, and late of The Village, Glenmore, Co. Kilkenny 12th September 2019. Bridget (Biddy) in her 90th year, predecessed by her husbands Jimmy Barry and Jimmy Grace. Deeply regretted by by loving family, nephew Eamon Jones, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home, The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 4pm, Friday 13th September, with prayers at 7pm followed by removal to The Church of The Assumption, Slieverue. Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Saturday, 14th September, with burial afterwards in Glenmore Cemetery.