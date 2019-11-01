Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, November 1

Martin Kennedy

The death has occurred of Martin Kennedy, Ballinclare, Glenmore, Co. Kilkenny who died on Thursday, 31st October 2019, predeceased by his parents John and Bridget, sister Josie (Cotterell), Martin will be sadly missed by his brothers Patrick and Sean, sisters Margaret (Durney), Anne (Gahan) and Bridget (Carbery), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, family, neighbours and friends.

Martin will be reposing at his brother Sean's home, Ballinclare, Glenmore, on Saturday, 2nd November, from 3pm concluding with prayers at 8.15pm. Removal on Sunday, 3rd November, to St. James' Church, Glenmore, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Anastasia Lyng (née Flood)

The death has occurred of Anastasia Lyng (née Flood), Russelstown, The Rower, Kilkenny, on 30th October 2019. Anastasia in her 93rd year beloved wife of the late Patrick, predeceased by her infant son Thomas & her sister Minnie (Curran). Deeply regretted by her loving family son's Tom, Jack & Patsy daughters Helen (Dempsey) Margaret (Lyster) & Mary (Mc Grath) sister Kitty (Durkin) USA, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Doyle's Funeral Home The Old Rectory, Rosbercon, New Ross from 3pm tomorrow, Friday, 1st November, with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral to arrive at The Church of The Assumption, The Rower for 12 noon Requiem Mass on Saturday, 2nd November, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Phelan

The death has occurred of Michael Phelan, Russelstown, Attanagh, Laois / Attanagh, Kilkenny. In his 90th year peacefully at the Midland General Hospital, Portlaoise. Deeply regretted by his relatives, great neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Phelan's Funeral Home, Durrow from 2.pm on Friday with Rosary at 8.pm. Funeral prayers on Saturday morning at 10.00am followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyouskill for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Mary Walsh (née Doody)

The death has occurred of Mary Walsh (née Doody), Ballygriffin, Kilmacow, Kilkenny. Mary passed away peacefully after a short illness. In her 94th year. Wife of the late Edward. Deeply regretted by her daughters Noreen, Alice, Maria and Monica, sons Nicky, Noel, Liam, Joe and Kieran, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Friday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow, from 4.00pm until 8.00pm. Arriving on Saturday at St. Senan's Church, Kilmacow for requiem Mass at 1.00pm. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery.

Philip Dunne

The death has occurred of Philip Dunne, Mountgale, Rathmoyle, Ballycallan, Kilkenny. Peacefully on Tuesday in the loving care of Anne and staff at Drakelands House Nursing Home, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by his parents, brothers and sisters. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Pat and Eddie, sister Margaret, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Thursday from 7pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 9pm. Funeral Prayers on Friday morning at 11am followed by removal to St. Brigid’s Church, Ballycallan for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ballinamara Cemetery.

Paddy Murphy

The death has occurred of Paddy Murphy, Sandpits, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny, on Monday 28th October. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick on Suir,on Thursday October 31st from 5pm with removal at 6:45pm to the Church of the Assumption, Piltown. Funeral Mass on Friday November 1st at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Susan Todd

The death has occurred of Susan Todd, Currane, Borris, Carlow / Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Michael Todd Jnr. Sadly missed by her loving sons Del and James and all her extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her son Del's residence, Conahy, Jenkinstown, Co. Kilkenny (R95AH6Y) from 2pm to 7pm on Sunday 3rd November. Private cremation will take place on Monday. Family flowers only.