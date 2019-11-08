Kilkenny deaths for Friday, November 8

Larry Queally

The death has occurred of Larry Queally, 14. St. Mary's Avenue, Urlingford, Kilkenny. Larry died suddenly, but peacefully, at his residence. Predeceased by his son Michael. Deeply regretted by his much loved wife Anne, his family John, Larry, Susan, Evelyn and Anne-Marie, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford, on Saturday from 4 o'clock until 6.30 o'clock, followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Urlingford, arriving for 7 o'clock Mass. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11.30 o'clock, followed by burial in Johnstown Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at Doyle's funeral home on Friday evening at 8 o'clock. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation. House private on Sunday morning, please.

Noel Parsons

The death has occurred of Noel Parsons, 18 Wolfe Tone Street, Kilkenny City, 7th November 2019, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Noel, sadly missed by his brother Paddy (UK), nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, his great neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Friday (8th Nov.) from 5 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.15 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please.

Liz O'Shaughnessy (née Byrne)

The death has occurred of Liz O'Shaughnessy (née Byrne), Goresbridge, Kilkenny / Borris, Carlow, in the loving care of the staff in St. Patrick's Ward, St. Columba's Hospital, Thomastown. Predeceased by her beloved husband Gerald, her sisters Kitty Kinsella, Bridie Byrne, Currane and Eileen Walsh England.

Deeply regretted by her sons Bernard, Michael and David, her twin sister Sheila (Kilcoole), daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, her very good neighbours in Goresbridge and many friends.

Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris, from 3pm on Saturday with removal at 5.45pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Borris, arriving at 6pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Sunday, followed by burial in The Sacred Heart Cemetery, Borris.

Jack O'Hara

The death has occurred of Jack O'Hara, Moate Road, Freshford, Kilkenny. Husband of the late Eily (nee Maher) and father of the late Paddy. Deeply regretted by his loving sons John, Michael, Peter, daughters Shiela, Eleanor, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, brother Peter, sisters Teresa, Nora, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home on Friday evening from 6 o'clock with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 7.30 o'clock. Funeral arriving on Saturday morning to St. Lachtain's Church for Funeral Mass at 11o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Lachtain's Cemetery.

Michael (Mick) Manning

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Manning, formerly of Upper Kilmurry, Thomastown, Kilkenny / Clonsilla, Dublin. Mick passed away on Monday, 30 September, peacefully in the loving care of his family, his wife Katja, son Mark, daughters Sarah and Lisa. Mick, pre-deceased by his dad Paddy, is sadly missed and his memory will always be cherished by Katja, Mark, Sarah and Lisa; His mother Margaret, His brothers Pat, Andy, Noel, Gerry, Marty and David, His sisters Winnie, Triona, Mairead Kelly and Theresa Flynn. Parents-in-law Hartmut and Elke, sisters-in-law Monika, Petra and Angela, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

A Memorial Mass for Mick will be held on Saturday, 9 November at 11 am in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown followed by committal of ashes in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny. Donations, if desired, to St Teresa's Ward, Beaumont Hospital. Donation box at back of Church.