Kilkenny deaths for Friday, November 22, 2019

James (Jim) and Mary Moore

The death has occurred of James (Jim) and Mary Moore, Castleknock, Dublin 15, and formerly of The Old Court House and Readsbarn House, Kilmoganny, Kilkenny, passed away peacefully one day apart on 20th and 21st November 2019.

They will be sadly missed by their loving daughters Helen and Deirdre, sons Patrick and David, granddaughter Aoife, daughters-in-law Sarah and Errolyn, David’s step-children Lachlan, Tom and Lucia, Mary’s sisters Kitty, Joan and Angela, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Predeceased by Jim’s sister Biddy (Breda), Mary’s brothers Jim, Dick and Michael and Mary’s sister Monica.



Funeral Arrangements Later

Georgie Becton (née Clarke)

The death has occurred of Georgie Becton (née Clarke), Balbriggan, Dublin / Drogheda, Louth / Piltown, Kilkenny. Formerly of Piltown, Co. Kilkenny and Yellowbatter, Drogheda. 20th November 2019. Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Georgie, pre deceased by her husband Pierce, granddaughter Ella and brother Pat. Sadly missed by her loving son Alan, daughter Tara, son-in-law Anthony, granddaughter Alanná, brothers Shane, Noel, Al and Gerard, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes on Friday from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.