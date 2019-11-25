Kilkenny deaths for Monday, November 25

Brian Kilbride

The death has occurred of Brian Kilbride, formerly The Islands, Urlingford, Kilkenny, peacefully in his 97th year at home surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his loving wife Maura, son Ronnie and recently deceased son-in-law Johnny. Sadly missed by his loving children Bernie, Marion, Betty (Brennen) and Geraldine (Doyle), son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews Gerard, Bernadette, Eugene, Pearl and Mardie. Also predeceased by his second wife Annie and missed by his stepchildren and grandchildren.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on Saturday evening from 4 o'clock until 6 o'clock followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Urlingford arriving for Mass at 7 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11.30 o'clock followed by burial in Johnstown Cemetery.

Daniel (Danny) Walsh

The death has occurred of Daniel (Danny) Walsh, Ballinacooley, Mullinavat, Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by his sister Bridget, brother Ned, sister-in-law Carmel, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephew, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Sunday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow, from 4.00pm with prays at 6.30pm, arriving on Monday at St. Beacon's Church, Mullinavat, for requiem Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Paddy Hanlon

The death has occurred of Paddy Hanlon, 14 Ossory Park, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital. Patrick (Paddy), beloved brother of John, Bridie and Theresa, sadly missed by his loving family, nieces and nephews, extended family, his great neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Sunday (24th Nov.) from 5 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6 o'clock followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10.30 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please.

Johanna Forristal (née Murphy)

The death has occurred of Johanna Forristal (née Murphy), Bishops Grove, Ferrybank, Waterford, who died on Saturday, 23rd November 2019, peacefully at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by husband John, brother Martin, Johanna will be sadly missed by her daughters Caroline (Phelan), Deirdre (Weekes), Maria (Forristal) and Sinéad (McGarrity), sons-in-law Gerry, Thomas, John and Conor, grandchildren Karen, Sarah, Neil, Rachel, Niamh, Conor, Nadine, Ruaidhrí, Fionn, Clíodhna, brother Edmond, sisters Peggy (Walsh), Stasia (Bookle), Maryanne (Aylward) and Bridget (Frisby), brother-in-law John, sisters-in-law Mary (Kelly) and Betty (Forristal), nieces, nephews, family, neighbours and friends.

Johanna will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Sunday, 24th November, from 4pm followed by removal at 6pm. to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank, Requiem Mass on Monday 25th November at 10am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Paddy (Patrick) Curry

The death has occurred of Paddy (Patrick) Curry,Maryville, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St. Claire's Ward, Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow. Pre-deceased by his loving wife Kitty and brother Johnny. Paddy will be sadly missed by his son Michael, daughters Mary and Ann, daughter-in-law Noreen, sons-in-law Gerry and Pat, grandchildren Orla, Padraig, Clodagh, Áine and Michael, brothers Michael and Jim, sisters Joanie, Sr. Anne, Judy, Betty and Nellie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, The Square, Castlecomer from 2pm on Monday with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Tuesday morning at 10am followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Day Care Centre, Kilkenny & The Friends of the Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow.