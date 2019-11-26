Kilkenny deaths for Tuesday, November 26

Philip (Philly) Funcheon

The death has occurred of Philip (Philly) Funcheon (Graigue Hartford, Kilmanagh, Co. Kilkenny (R95 PY80) and formerly of Maudlin Street, Kilkenny) 24th November 2019, unexpectedly, at his home, Philip (Philly), beloved husband of Caroline and doting Dad of Daniel, sadly missed by his heartbroken wife and son, his parents Patsy and Mary, brother Paul, sister Susan, mother-in-law Liz (Taylor), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, extended family, his work colleagues at Hayes Higgins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home (R95 PY80) on Wednesday (27th November) from 3 o'clock with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11 o'clock in St. Patrick's Church, Kilkenny. Interment afterwards in Foulkstown Cemetery. House private on Thursday.

Ciss (Sarah) O'Neill (née Rochford)

The death has occurred of Ciss (Sarah) O'Neill (née Rochford), College Court and Lissava Cottage, Cahir, Tipperary / Johnstown, Kilkenny, wife of the late John O'Neill. She passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home, Cahir. She will be very sadly missed by her loving sons Morgan, Brian and Canice, daughter Olive, brother Edmond, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren relatives and friends.

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on this Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Cahir on Wednesday for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by Cremation Service at 2pm in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

Noel Mylett

The death has occurred of Noel Mylett, Ashgrove, Slieverue, Co. Kilkenny and late of Kilkenny County Council, who died on Sunday, 24th November 2019, predeceased by his parents James and Bridget, brother John, sister Biddy (Murphy), Noel will be sadly missed by his son PJ, brothers Jimmy, Paddy, Anthony, Joe, Eddie, Francis and Eugene, sisters Kathleen (Walsh), Marie (Walsh), Margaret (Bergin) and Patricia (Malone), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, family, neighbours and friends.

Noel will be reposing in Power's Funeral Directors, Ferrybank, on Tuesday 26th November from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday, 27th November, to the Church of the Assumption, Slieverue, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

John Morrissey

The death has occurred of John Morrissey, Thomas Street, Waterford / Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Beloved son of the late Patrick and Johanna Morrissey, Clogh. He will be sadly missed by his daughters, Cynthia, Rosie and Catherine, his son-in-law, Alan, his former wife, Ann, his grandchildren, Emma, Layla, Katie and James, his brothers, Philip and Pat, his sisters, Mary and Betty, his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, his uncle, John, his nephews and nieces, his extended family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Coady's Funeral Home, The Square, Castlecomer from 5 p.m. on Wednesday, 27th November, with vigil prayers and Rosary at 8 p.m.

Funeral prayers on Thursday morning at 10 a.m., followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Clogh, for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m., followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Tess McDonald (née Merrigan)

The death has occurred of Tess McDonald (nee Merrigan), Ballynooney, Mullinavat, Co. Kilkenny, (X91 NX80) who died on Monday, 25th November 2019, peacefully, at Mooncoin Residential Care Centre, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Michael (Buddy), Tess will be sadly missed by her children Mary, Peter, John, Brede, Antoinette and Margot, sons-in-law Jim, Ivan, Michael and Paul, daughters-in-law Karen and Sallyann, grandchildren Mark, Aisling, Tom, Michelle, Laura, Oscar, Peter, Grace, Rufus, Ian and Scott, sister Birdie (Fitzgerald), brother-in-law Richard (McDonald), sister-in-law Mary (Merrigan), nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Tess will be reposing at her home, Ballynooney, Mullinavat, on Wednesday, 27th November, from 4pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday, 28th November, to St. Beacon's Church, Mullinavat, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Thursday morning. No flowers, please, donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice, c/o Power's Funeral Directors, Ferrybank.

Margaret (Betty) Laffan (née McAtavey)

The death has occurred of Margaret (Betty) Laffan (née McAtavey), Togher Rd., Urlingford, Kilkenny / Armagh. She died peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Liam, son Andrew, daughter Marie, Andrew's partner Denise, Marie's partner Will, grandchild James, sister Mary, brother Sean, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford today, Monday, from 5pm until 7pm followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Urlingford arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial in The Good Shepperd Cemetery, Gortnahoe. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Kilkenny/Carlow Homecare Team.